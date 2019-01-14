Video

One of the first employees at a £20m cyber security research centre in Ebbw Vale says it can have a massive impact.

The planned centre at The Works would be a test bed for digital security innovations.

It said it would offer a "catalyst for regeneration" in the region.

The first 15 people will be in place next month before the full centre is operational by 2021.

Leanne Connor has been taken on as business manager - after a long career with Blaenau Gwent council's regeneration department.