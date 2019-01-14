Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Denise Di Battista paints her vision after faulty contact lens
A woman has painted her vision from each eye, showing how damaged her eyesight is.
Denise Di Battista's right eye was damaged after she used a faulty contact lens.
"I was very, very shocked," she said. "I've got almost blind patches."
Ms Di Battista, from Llanelli, added she can barely see out of her right eye when she covers her left.
