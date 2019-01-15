Prem baby born in Vietnam 'given 5% chance'

Video

Parents of a baby born nearly three months premature are trying to bring her home to Wales from Vietnam for urgent medical treatment.

Aurelia was born by emergency Caesarean section in Hanoi on 10 October, weighing just 2lb 1oz (970g).

Her parents, Jessica Jones and Alfredo Duenas, are now trying to raise £15,000 to get her to Wales for essential medical treatment.

When she was born, Aurelia could not breathe unaided, had under-developed organs and a heart defect.

Ms Jones, 36, from Borth-y-Gest, Gwynedd, said: "The only thing keeping me going is the thought of being able to go home, have support from family and friends and the NHS."