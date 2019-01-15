Two men get into Brexit ding-dong

Media player
Brexit: Pontyclun voters disagree over second EU referendum
It is the question that has divided a nation and, of course, this corner of Wales is no different.
When asked by BBC Wales Today presenter Nick Servini about remaining in the European Union or proceeding with Brexit, these men in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, did not pull their punches.
One took particular issue with Brexit voters in the valleys being compared to turkeys.
15 Jan 2019
