Flats damaged after 'gas explosion'
A block of flats in Neath has been badly damaged in a suspected gas explosion that left a woman in hospital.

The blast happened at about 20:30 GMT on Monday, leaving the 55-year-old woman with non-threatening burn injuries.

Other residents have been moved to alternative accommodation until the building is deemed safe.

South Wales Police said it was launching a joint investigation into the explosion with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

  • 15 Jan 2019