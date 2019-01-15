Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Neath flats damaged by suspected gas explosion
A block of flats in Neath has been badly damaged in a suspected gas explosion that left a woman in hospital.
The blast happened at about 20:30 GMT on Monday, leaving the 55-year-old woman with non-threatening burn injuries.
Other residents have been moved to alternative accommodation until the building is deemed safe.
South Wales Police said it was launching a joint investigation into the explosion with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window