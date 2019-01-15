Cell death man charges at police officers

Video

CCTV has shown the moment a "big man" - who died after a struggle in a police cell - charged at custody officers.

Meirion James, 53, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, died after the altercation in Haverfordwest police station on 31 January 2015.

One officer told the inquest into his death how he had to use Pava spray to subdue him after he kicked "furiously" at two colleagues.

Sgt Mark Murray of Dyfed-Powys Police said only after the gas cleared did he see blood coming from Mr James's mouth.