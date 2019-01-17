Merthyr children kick back at obesity

Video

The "stark" problem with overweight children could mean this generation will not live as long as their parents, according to Wales' chief medical officer.

It comes as the nation's first strategy to combat obesity is launched.

The health minister wants to create an environment where it was "normal and easy" for us all to eat well and be active.

The problem of overweight and obese children is greatest in poorer areas - and worst of all in Merthyr Tydfil.

Here, a third of four and five year-olds are classed as overweight and obese when they start school.

These primary school children from Merthyr talk about healthy eating and why exercise is important, at a football tournament run by Cardiff City Foundation.