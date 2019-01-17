How Aberystwyth is tackling gull litter

Media player
How Aberystwyth is tackling the problem of seagull litter
A scheme to use seagull-proof bin bags in a seaside town in a bid to tackle rubbish problems is continuing.
Residents and business owners in Aberystwyth complain their streets are regularly strewn with rubbish on bin-bag collection day.
Ceredigion council is issuing the larger and stronger bags in certain streets to combat the problem.
17 Jan 2019
