Wylfa news 'shame' for young engineers

Pausing work on the £13bn Wylfa Newydd nuclear power project will deliver a "tremendous blow" to the Welsh economy, business leaders have said.

Japanese tech giant Hitachi said it was suspending construction of the new plant in north Wales as the project's cost continues to spiral.

Horizon Nuclear, which is owned by Hitachi, said work could restart when funding solutions were agreed.

But 150 jobs already at the site are likely to go.

The UK government said it was willing to take a one third equity stake in the project and provide all the required debt financing to see the project completed.

At Coleg Menai, its 30 Horizon apprentices - 10 a year - will be funded to finish their courses.

Across the college campuses, there are 700 engineering students, many hoping for jobs in companies supplying Horizon.

Andrew Williams said it was more pressing for students further on in their courses, while Elwen Evans - looking herself for a job in aeronautics - said it was a shame if more students were forced to leave Anglesey to find work.