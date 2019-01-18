Murderer father 'was always dangerous'

Video

A man who killed his wife, his daughter and himself after years of controlling behaviour was "always dangerous", his son has said.

Luke Hart said he always thought his father Lance was "nasty", but never thought he would turn violent.

Hart killed his wife Claire and daughter Charlotte with a sawn-off shotgun in a leisure centre car park in Spalding, Lincolnshire, in 2016.

Luke has now teamed up with the Welsh Government to raise awareness of coercive control.