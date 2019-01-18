Making Welsh fun to learn in school

Video

Welsh will no longer be classed as a second language in English-medium schools, under new proposals.

All pupils will follow the same curriculum for the language from 2022, but English-medium pupils will not necessarily be expected to meet the same standard as Welsh-medium students.

Other reforms include introducing "international" languages in primaries.

The Welsh Government said it was working to ensure teachers had the right skills.

Llysfaen Primary School in Cardiff is not a Welsh-medium school - but pupils are already learning more of the language through its Criw Cymraeg programme.

Finley, 10, and Naina, 11, act as mentors to help others - while Welsh is being used in conversation in lessons, like maths and science.