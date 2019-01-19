'Sometimes I don't want to be me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardiff homelessness: 'Nope hope' for man living in tent

More tents are appearing on Cardiff's busy shopping streets, but the head of a shelter has said people could be hindering homeless people's prospects by donating them.

Chief executive of the Huggard Centre in Butetown, Richard Edwards, said people living in tents were not as likely to accept help and were at risk of being exploited.

Cardiff council said it was looking to "find a way forward" after the increase in the number of tents.

Homeless people told BBC Wales what it was like living on the streets.

  • 19 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Mobile showers 'making homeless feel human'