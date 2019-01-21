Blood moon spotted above north Wales

Media player
'Super blood wolf moon' photographed above Gwynedd
Shots of the "super blood wolf moon" have been taken in Gwynedd.
Claire Hughes caught these pictures while stood in a field near to her home in Talysarn on Sunday night.
This kind of eclipse occurs when the Earth passes precisely between the Sun and the Moon.
In this situation, the Sun is behind the Earth, and the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow.
21 Jan 2019
