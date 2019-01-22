Cardiff City striker on missing plane

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala on missing plane
Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala was on a light aircraft which disappeared between Cardiff and France, French authorities have confirmed.
The Argentine striker was one of two people on board the Piper Malibu, which went missing off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.
Cardiff City signed the 28-year-old for £15m from French club Nantes on Saturday.
Guernsey Police said "no trace" of the missing aircraft had been found.
When his signing to Cardiff was announced, he said: "It gives me great pleasure and I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work."
-
22 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46960205/cardiff-city-footballer-emiliano-sala-on-missing-planeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window