Cardiff City striker on missing plane

Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala was on a light aircraft which disappeared between Cardiff and France, French authorities have confirmed.

The Argentine striker was one of two people on board the Piper Malibu, which went missing off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.

Cardiff City signed the 28-year-old for £15m from French club Nantes on Saturday.

Guernsey Police said "no trace" of the missing aircraft had been found.

When his signing to Cardiff was announced, he said: "It gives me great pleasure and I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work."