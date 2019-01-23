Meet conjoined twins Marieme and Ndeye
Conjoined twins Marieme and Ndeye Ndiaye are living in the UK

Marieme and Ndeye are conjoined twins living in the UK.

Surgeons have been in discussion with their father, Ibrahima, about whether to attempt separation.

It is not an easy decision to make due to the risks involved.

However, there are also risks if the twins remain together.

The sisters and Ibrahima face an uncertain future.

