'We are so worried about Sala'

Choking back the tears, Cardiff city director Ken Choo said he is completely lost for words and fraught with worry following the disappearance of new striker Emiliano Sala.

Sala, 28, is feared dead after a small aeroplane he was in disappeared off the coast of Guernsey on Monday night.

The former FC Nantes player was on his way from France to Cardiff when radio contact was lost with the light aircraft.

Mr Choo said the Argentinian, who had joined the Premier League club for £15m at the weekend, was "so happy" when he visited the Welsh capital just a few days ago.

"We are very sad," he added. "We are just waiting for information just like everybody."