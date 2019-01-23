'No hope' of finding Cardiff City footballer

Video

There is "no hope" of finding missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala alive, a rescue official has said.

The 28-year-old and a pilot were on board the plane which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.

Chief officer of Channel Islands Air Search, John Fitzgerald, said "even the most fit person" would only last a few hours in the water.

The search for the missing aircraft and its occupants resumed on Wednesday.