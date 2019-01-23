Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'No hope' of finding Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala
There is "no hope" of finding missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala alive, a rescue official has said.
The 28-year-old and a pilot were on board the plane which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.
Chief officer of Channel Islands Air Search, John Fitzgerald, said "even the most fit person" would only last a few hours in the water.
The search for the missing aircraft and its occupants resumed on Wednesday.
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46973974/no-hope-of-finding-cardiff-city-footballer-emiliano-salaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window