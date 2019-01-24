From space images to hissing sculpture

Video

The winner of the eighth £40,000 Artes Mundi contemporary art prize will be unveiled in Cardiff on Thursday night.

The shortlist of five international artists for the award includes three women and two men who are a mix of filmmakers, sculptors and video installation artists.

Chosen from more than 900 nominations, their work is on show at National Museum Cardiff.

The exhibition includes a sculpture that hisses - and part of it levitates. It is the wealthiest prize in the UK and was first launched in 2004.

Here is a look at the work of the five nominees.