Machynlleth tackles climate emergency
Video

How Machynlleth plans to tackle climate emergency

Machynlleth has become the first town in Wales to declare a "climate emergency".

The move is part of a global trend, which has seen more than 20 towns and cities make similar declarations.

The town council is set to consult on measures to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint.

Plaid Cymru councillor Ann MacGarry explains some of the ideas.

  • 24 Jan 2019
