Sala's sister pleads for search to continue

The sister of missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala has pleaded with authorities to keep searching for her brother and his pilot after the plane they were in went missing over the Channel Islands.

The Argentine striker, 28, and David Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, were on the aircraft which disappeared from radar on Monday.

Rescuers made the decision to abandon the search after three days of scouring the English Channel.