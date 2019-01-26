Volunteers feeding up to 200 horses a day
Meet the Gelligaer volunteers feeding up to 200 horses a day

Horses on Gelligaer Common in Caerphilly are being kept fed and in good health amid freezing weather thanks to a team of volunteers.

HungryHerds spend around £4,000 each winter and visit the animals three times a week.

Volunteer Tracy Jones said: "We really worry about them, and we worry about the ones we haven't found on that day.

"It is an amazing thing to do, but we have sleepless nights as well."

