Meet the Gelligaer volunteers feeding up to 200 horses a day
Horses on Gelligaer Common in Caerphilly are being kept fed and in good health amid freezing weather thanks to a team of volunteers.
HungryHerds spend around £4,000 each winter and visit the animals three times a week.
Volunteer Tracy Jones said: "We really worry about them, and we worry about the ones we haven't found on that day.
"It is an amazing thing to do, but we have sleepless nights as well."
26 Jan 2019
