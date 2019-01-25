'Emiliano is out there somewhere'

Video

The sister of missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has said her brother and the pilot are "somewhere" in the English Channel.

Romina Sala made an emotional plea for rescuers to resume the search for the pair after it was called off on Thursday.

Argentine Sala, 28, and pilot Dave Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, vanished while flying from Nantes to Cardiff on Monday.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ms Sala said: "We're asking please don't stop with this effort. All together, we will find a way to restart the search to find Emiliano."