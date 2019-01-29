Video

Healthcare inspectors are disappointed dozens of staff working with vulnerable patients did not have basic background checks.

In all, 142 staff looking after people with learning difficulties for Abertawe Bro Morgannwg Health Board had not gone through a 'disclosure and barring service' (DBS) process to check suitability.

It follows an investigation into the case of Kris Wade, a former care worker who faced accusations of sexual misconduct by female patients.

A few weeks before he lost his job, Wade murdered a neighbour in Cardiff in 2016.

While it was found background checks would not have changed Wade being given a job, Health Inspectorate Wales said it was unhappy with how long disciplinary proceedings took and the delay in suspending him.

Alun Jones, deputy chief executive of HIW, said basic checks would be expected in many walks of life, while Tracy Myhill of ABMU said policy had now changed.