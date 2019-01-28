Warnock 'flown by Sala pilot'

Video

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has told a press conference he believes he has been flown by Emiliano Sala's pilot David Ibbotson.

An official search for 28-year-old Sala and Mr Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, was called off on Thursday, with rescuers saying the chance of finding them alive being "extremely remote".

Speaking for the first time since Sala disappeared, Mr Warnock said he remembered Mr Ibbotson as a "fabulous pilot".