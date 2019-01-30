Sex assault victim 'not taken seriously'

Video

A victim of sex assault by care worker Kris Wade believes a life could have been saved if complaints against him had been taken more seriously.

The woman with learning difficulties, who cannot be named to protect her identity, told BBC Wales that she believed the allegations in 2012 were not dealt with seriously enough.

Three sex assault allegations were found proven by a disciplinary panel - three weeks after Wade murdered his neighbour Christine James, 65, at her home in Cardiff Bay in 2016.

Police had also investigated the sex assault cases but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to take them to court.

Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) criticised how sex assault claims against Wade were handled by the health board.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg (ABMU) health board - criticised for the length of time and the way the investigations took place - admitted more could still be done and "apologised sincerely" to the female victims "for his abhorrent actions".

But his victim said she was still scared.