'Tata would suffer from no-deal Brexit'

The first new coil steel has rolled out of Tata's Welsh steelworks, after a £50m investment to refit a blast furnace.

The firm's chief executive Hans Fischer said it marked the "biggest single investment" in its European steel operations, but added he was "really worried" about a possible hard Brexit, and was hoping there would be a last-minute deal.

First Minister Mark Drakeford visited Port Talbot to see the steel plant in action - and set out his concerns about the UK's exit from the EU.