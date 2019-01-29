'Lost my identity' after rugby retirement
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wales and Lions rugby star Dafydd James 'has panic attacks'

The former Wales and British Lions rugby player Dafydd James has said he still suffers panic attacks almost a decade after retiring.

Mr James fractured a vertebrae in his neck which led to his Scarlets contract being cancelled in 2009, effectively ending his career.

The 43-year-old told BBC Wales being forced into retirement also contributed to the end of his marriage.

"I lost my identity", Mr James told BBC Wales Live.

  • 29 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'I knew I needed help' - how Rhinos' Watkins deals with mental health