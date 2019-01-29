Cars queuing in snow 'for hours'

Video

Schools and roads have been closed and cars trapped in drifts as snow falls across many parts of Wales.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice for the whole of the country came into force at 12:00 GMT and lasts until 11:00 on Wednesday.

Snow ploughs have been dispatched to the A44 near Aberystwyth and cars have become trapped on the road.

Peter Fennemore, a van driver from Milton Keynes, has been stuck on the A44 near Llangurig, Powys.