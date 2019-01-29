'He stole £300k from my business'

Video

An estate agency boss has said she still struggles to come to terms with how a family friend stole more than £300,000 from her business.

Nina Chivers gave Robert Parker, 28, a job after he dropped out of university.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Parker, of Barry, was promoted to lettings manager quickly and seen as a "trustworthy" member of the team - but irregularities were noticed in the firm's accounts.

Police later discovered Parker had frittered away £302,000 between 2012 and 2017 on expensive holidays abroad, designer goods and restaurant meals.

Parker was jailed for three years and two months.