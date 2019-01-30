Climber airlifted to safety after avalanche

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climber airlifted to safety after Snowdon avalanche
A climber was airlifted off Snowdon after his party was hit by an avalanche, fracturing his leg.
The RAF and Coastguard assisted Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team in safely bringing him off the mountain on Tuesday evening.
John Grisdale, a volunteer with the mountain rescue team, said the fact one of them had suffered only minor injuries was "very lucky" due to the danger of there being so much fresh snow on steep faces.
He said the group were climbing on the Trinity Face when they were hit by an avalanche.
-
30 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window