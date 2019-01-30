Media player
Snow day: How is Wales faring in the wintry weather?
One woman was towed to work by a tractor on Wednesday, as many parts of Wales woke up to snow.
Students were grateful for the weather as, with more than 100 schools closed, they dusted off the sledges and made the most of it.
A Met Office weather warning has been extended until 21:00 GMT Friday, meaning more could be on the way.
30 Jan 2019
