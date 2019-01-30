People 'not savvy about Brexit'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
People 'vague' on Theresa May Brexit deal developments
The public are "unsure" how the UK's departure from the EU will affect them.
BBC Wales asked people in Cardiff how much they understood about what has been happening in Parliament.
It comes as a call for work to begin to prepare for another referendum on EU membership is expected to be backed by AMs later.
-
30 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window