Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chris Boardman: 'I have nothing to say to mum's killer'
Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman has "nothing to say" to the man who killed his mother, he said.
Liam Rosney, 33, of Connah's Quay, was jailed for 30 weeks after running over Carol Boardman, 75, after she fell from her bike.
A court heard he was distracted by his mobile phone.
Mr Boardman said he wanted to write a victim impact statement but kept "coming up blank", saying: "How do you say something with a few paragraphs that sums up somebody's life?"
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window