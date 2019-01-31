'I have nothing to say to mum's killer'

Video

Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman has "nothing to say" to the man who killed his mother, he said.

Liam Rosney, 33, of Connah's Quay, was jailed for 30 weeks after running over Carol Boardman, 75, after she fell from her bike.

A court heard he was distracted by his mobile phone.

Mr Boardman said he wanted to write a victim impact statement but kept "coming up blank", saying: "How do you say something with a few paragraphs that sums up somebody's life?"