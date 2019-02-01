Warburton waits at snow-hit airport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sam Warburton waits at snow-hit Cardiff Airport

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has been among rugby fans waiting at Cardiff Airport as snow disrupts flights.

The weather caused hundreds of schools to shut across south Wales and travel has been hit.

Cardiff Airport said it would remain closed until the runway had been cleared.

But Warburton, hoping to fly to Paris for the start of the Six Nations, said he was "laid back" about the situation.

  • 01 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Cars queuing in snow 'for hours'