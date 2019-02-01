Media player
Sam Warburton waits at snow-hit Cardiff Airport
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has been among rugby fans waiting at Cardiff Airport as snow disrupts flights.
The weather caused hundreds of schools to shut across south Wales and travel has been hit.
Cardiff Airport said it would remain closed until the runway had been cleared.
But Warburton, hoping to fly to Paris for the start of the Six Nations, said he was "laid back" about the situation.
