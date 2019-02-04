Maya Meftahi: Child abuse victims 'need somewhere to go'
Maya Meftahi is telling her story of child abuse - and campaigning for safe places for young victims to run to.
She was abused from the age of four at the hands of her father and suffered a "very challenging and horrible upbringing".
He was eventually caught by chance after a relative saw a video of the abuse, which had been left in a player at the house they had gone to look after.
Maya's father was arrested and jailed for 10 years in 2012.
She is now campaigning for a so-called "child house" to be set up in Wales.
These are being trialled in London and provide a "one stop" safe environment for child abuse victims and where they are able to access all sorts of support.
Maya explains how it would work.
