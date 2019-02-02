Rescue dogs help students to relax
A scheme between Swansea University Students' Union and a dog rescue centre is aiming to relieve stress for students.

Greyhound Rescue Wales brought dogs along to Study Aid sessions throughout January to help students unwind between exams.

The sessions also allow some dogs to "trust humans again".

