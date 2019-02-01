Collapsed barn contained ponies
RSPCA footage of three ponies in collapsed barn

Three ponies were found living in a collapsed barn by the RSPCA.

The animal charity brought a prosecution against the owners who were given suspended prison sentences.

Stan and Heather Strelley, both 48, from Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, admitted four Animal Welfare Act charges relating to 35 ponies at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

They were given 16 weeks and 12 weeks in prison respectively, suspended for one year.

