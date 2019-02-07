Sala plane wreck body brought to land

Video

The body that was recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been brought to land.

The remains of the plane were found off Guernsey on Sunday after vanishing two weeks ago while the pair were flying from Nantes to Cardiff.

It is not yet known whose body has been found.

The Geo Ocean III arrived at Portland Port in Dorset on Thursday morning with the body on board and Dorset Police said a post-mortem examination would take place in due course.