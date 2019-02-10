Islamophobia: The Muslim family forced to flee abuse
A Muslim woman was given a black eye after receiving abuse when she arrived in Wales, she said.
Ayesha Abdol-Hamid, 23, said she got into fights because of the colour of her skin, and people in balaclavas intimidated her family at home in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot.
She was also told: "You'd be very pretty if you were white."
The family made the decision to move away and start a new life in Cardiff when she was a teenager.
An organisation which supports Muslims has warned of a rise in Islamophobic hate crime in Wales.
Welsh police received 63 complaints of hate crimes against Muslims last year.
