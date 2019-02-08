'We just jumped in without thinking'

Media player
St Clears river rescuer: 'We jumped in without thinking'
Two men who dived into a river to save an elderly couple whose car was swept away have described their rescue.
Jonathan Law was passing the river when he saw the car sweep down the swollen river in strong currents in St Clear's, Carmarthenshire.
He enlisted the help of Darren Priddle to save the couple, by going into the water and smashing the windows of their car before the pair were "shimmied" out to the bank.
Mr Priddle said they "just jumped in without thinking".
