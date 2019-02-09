The sport which combines dogs and cycling
Have you ever wanted to go sledding with dogs but struggled because of a lack of snow?

There is an alternative.

Bikejoring, a Norwegian invention, allows people to be pulled along on a bicycle by their dogs, while they pedal and steer, in order to complete a cross country route.

Here's an explanation of how it works.

