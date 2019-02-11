Child killer's final journey before death

Media player
David Gaut murder trial: Child killer's last journey
Footage showing the last movements of a child killer before he was allegedly murdered by his neighbour has been released by Gwent Police.
David Gaut, 54, was stabbed more than 150 times while still alive and a further 26 times after he died.
Three men are on trial charged over his death on 2 August.
CCTV footage shows Mr Gaut at Caerphilly railway station before his death.
Gaut served 32 years in prison for murdering 15-month-old Chi Ming Shek in 1985. Prosecutors allege his neighbour killed him after learning of his crime.
The CCTV was shown to the jury and the trial is continuing.
