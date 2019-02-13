'We want to normalise tube feeding'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Health board bids to normalise tube feeding for kids
A health board and parents are campaigning to stem hurtful comments made to children with feeding tubes.
Photos from 85 families with children wearing nasogastric tubes have been gathered by Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board nurse Louise Heywood to raise awareness.
The tubes keep people, who are not able to eat, alive by feeding food, fluid and medicine to the stomach.
Sarah Bowen, who has a five-year-old son with a feeding tube, said: "It is important to get out there and to be seen and to normalise tube feeding."
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window