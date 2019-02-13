How does social media affect mental health?

Video

Three women have spoken out about how social media has impacted on their mental health.

Social media firms have been criticised recently for the negative effects they can have on some young people.

Rosie, 22, from Cardiff, said social media can overly reflect the more negative aspects of social media and not focus on recovery.

However, Dina, also 22, from Denbighshire, told BBC Wales Live that banning supposedly harmful content could lead to helpful recovery material be inadvertently hidden.

If you are suffering from emotional distress, you can get help though BBC Action Line

