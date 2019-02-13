'My mother gave birth to my baby'

Media player
Mother acts as surrogate to carry her daughter's baby
A 55-year-old woman has carried and given birth to her daughter's baby after undergoing IVF.
Emma Miles, from Lampeter, shed six stone to become a surrogate for Tracey Smith.
She said: "It's always been Tracey's baby. I was just head cook and passed her on."
Tracey was told she had Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome - meaning she was born without a womb - and thought she would never be able to have children.
But Evie Siân Emma Smith was born on 16 January 2019, weighing 7lb 7oz.
