Seven-year-old's footie chant goes viral

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lennon Jones’s Newport County chant goes viral
A seven-year-old Newport County FC fan's version of a football anthem has gone viral, being viewed more than 20,000 times, paying tribute to his favourite club and name-checking players.
Lennon re-wrote the lyrics to the popular Liverpool FC chant and sang it on camera - now other fans have been getting involved on social media.
Newport beat Championship Middlesbrough 2-0 to set up Saturday's FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester City.
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window