Down's syndrome: Parents help Michael and Alison find love

A couple who both have Down's syndrome have spoken about how their relationship has thrived thanks to the support of their families.

Alison Williams, 35, and Michael Gallagher, 31, from Anglesey, have been together for 12 years after meeting at a sports club.

Support group Mencap Cymru said people with learning disabilities have the right to meaningful relationships.

It urged carers to help them and not to be "frightened".

  • 14 Feb 2019
