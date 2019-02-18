Meet the teen who stuffs dead animals

Video

It is not the usual teenage hobby.

But 16-year-old Sydney Langton spends her free time stuffing birds and foxes and any other roadkill that comes her way.

Sydney, who lives in the north Wales town of Conwy, explained: "I know some people find taxidermy squeamish or controversial.

"But I never condone killing animals for taxidermy, and would only ever work with creatures that have died of natural causes or been hit by cars."