Using drones to rescue missing dogs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dog rescue: How injured border collie was found by drone
A man who searches for missing dogs using a drone has explained how he found a border collie which had been hit by a car and run off into the undergrowth.
Jamie Jewell, a volunteer for Drone SAR For Lost Dogs UK, found Socks two days after he went missing in Carmarthenshire.
Mr Jewell said the rescue was "relatively short" but "there is no way anybody would have walked past where he was".
Socks is now recovering from a broken leg at home.
-
17 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-47259704/dog-rescue-how-injured-border-collie-was-found-by-droneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window