Using drones to rescue missing dogs

A man who searches for missing dogs using a drone has explained how he found a border collie which had been hit by a car and run off into the undergrowth.

Jamie Jewell, a volunteer for Drone SAR For Lost Dogs UK, found Socks two days after he went missing in Carmarthenshire.

Mr Jewell said the rescue was "relatively short" but "there is no way anybody would have walked past where he was".

Socks is now recovering from a broken leg at home.