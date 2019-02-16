'Don't feel guilty over family suicide'

Video

People should not feel guilty if a loved one takes their own life, a woman who lost her father said.

Abbie Pennell's 56-year-old father Stephen died in June 2018.

The 21-year-old, from Pontypridd, explained he had been out of work for about six months before he killed himself, and had been worried about money.

She called for more support for those affected, adding: "You shouldn't be made to feel guilty for what happened, because it can't be helped sometimes."